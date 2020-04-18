Andhra Pradesh coronavirus tally crosses 600 mark; total deaths at 15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 600-mark on Saturday with 31 samples testing positive in the past 24 hours. The tally now stands at 603 positive cases in the state. The death toll rose to 15 in the state after a person from Krishna district died.

According to the media bulletin, of the 31 fresh cases, 18 were recorded in Krishna district alone taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 70. Five cases were recorded in Kurnool taking the tally in the district to 129, the highest in the State.

Three cases were recorded in Nellore while two each cases were from Prakasam and East Godavari districts while one case was recorded in West Godavari district.

