STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 doubling rate 3.4 days in Andhra, Mandal to be administrative unit

According to Special Chief Secretary (health) KS Jawahar Reddy, there are multi foci of infection in the State and the doubling rate of cases is 4 days and below.

Published: 19th April 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Cleaning and sanitizing at renigunta airport near tirupati on Saturday.

Cleaning and sanitizing at renigunta airport near tirupati on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Madhav)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what indicates the speed at which COVID-19 is spreading in AP, the average doubling rate of the cases as of Saturday is 3.4 days with highest being 4 days in Prakasam and Nellore districts. With only 97 of the total 676 Mandals being in the red zone, the health department has decided that the entire mandal/ adjoining mandal, through which the buffer extends, will be treated as red mandal/red zone for the purpose of containment.

With the motto ‘protect the green and restrict the red’, the health department clarified that no inter-district or inter-Mandal movement of people in red Mandals and cities will be allowed except for medical or emergencies like the death of close family members. While restrictions will be in place in all the red Mandals till May 3, mingling of people among ‘Green Mandals’ will be allowed only after adequate testing in green areas which will be subsequently notified, according to the order issued on Saturday.

According to Special Chief Secretary (health) KS Jawahar Reddy, there are multi foci of infection in the State and the doubling rate of cases is 4 days and below. With 603 positive cases, the doubling rate of cases is 3.4 days, he said. The doubling rate in Kurnool (2.5), Guntur(3.3), Chittoor(3.7), Anantapur (3.9) is less than 4 days and  Prakasam and Nellore have a doubling rate of 4 days. “This shows the speed at which the infection is spreading,  which needs to be contained,” he said in the order.

He noted that 97 mandals are red zones, while the remaining are categorised as green, which may become red as and when new cases are detected. There are 158 containment clusters within the affected mandals and cities as of Saturday. It may be recalled that the Centre had categorised 11 of the 13 districts in the State as ‘hotspot districts’. Srikakulam and Vizianagaram are the two districts which managed to register no cases so far. The Centre had also permitted the States to consider mandals and villages as an administrative unit, instead of district, only for the purpose of containment of the pandemic outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Prakasam Nellore coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp