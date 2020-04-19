Railway Hospital sets up 24x7 fever clinic

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Railway Hospital has set up a 24/7 fever clinic, with a separate entrance and an outpatient wing for patients with flu symptoms, as per the guidelines issued by the WHO. The clinic is being run round-the-clock with doctors, nursing staff, pharmacists and healthcare workers.

A separate fever desk has been set up at the entrance of the hospital. In addition to the PA system, facilities for telephone and video consultations has also been provided so that the staff can contact doctors on duty for necessary guidance. As per the Railway Board instructions, reimbursement is also provided at the hospital till the lockdown period.

The employees & pensioners can purchase monthly OPD medicines for chronic diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, heart problems, epilepsy and other neuro disorders, and the amount will be reimbursed to them after the lockdown. Apart from that, separate isolation cum COVID wards are set up with 53 beds at the Railway Hospital in addition to the quarantine facilities at Satyanarayanapuram, Rayanapadu, Bitragunta, Eluru, Tenali, Rajahmundry, Gudur, Bhimavaram and Samalkot.