Alcoholic dies after drinking petrol in Nellore district

By Express News Service

NELLORE: An alcoholic died after drinking petrol mixed with sanitiser at SC Colony in DC Palli mandal of Nellore district on Saturday. The incident came to light on Sunday morning after his family members found him dead in his room. The deceased was identified as Nallipogu Naresh (24).

According to sources, Naresh, a daily wage labourer, was addicted to alcohol. Due to the lockdown, all the liquor shops were closed in DC Palli mandal. So Naresh drank petrol mixed with sanitiser on Saturday night and was found dead the next morning.