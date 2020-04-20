Firms may take time to bounce back in Andhra Pradesh

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the wheels of the economy have been permitted to move, albeit slowly, experts are apprehensive about how many industries will open in Andhra Pradesh, given the strict norms they have to follow.

“We have allowed up to 60 per cent of industries to operate from April 20, but they must meet conditions such as not using staff from red zones, providing sanitisers, masks, and other safety gear, and practising social distancing,” said Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary (Industries). These conditions were framed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the State government.

The availability of the workforce will be a challenge as there are several containment zones in Krishna, Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, and other places where industries (large, MSMEs) are located. The Industries department has asked firms to map the available workforce and has given them a list of migrant workers stranded in relief camps to use as an alternative arrangement. “The situation won’t ease immediately, but gradually,” Bhargava told TNIE.

Making every effort to bring economy back on track: Spl CS

On the directions of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Bhargava and other officials of the Industries department are studying the sector-wise impact and holding discussions with industry associations, Invest India, the Central government, and also interacting with American companies in India and exporters’ associations via video conferencing, to find solutions to problems.

“We are making every effort to bring the economy back on track. The state will extend all cooperation to industries, and when needed, take the help of the Central government,” the Special Chief Secretary (Industries) said. Asked about employees’ worries due to lost wages, he asserted that almost all industrial units have paid salaries for March.

As for the extent to which the state economy has suffered, and how long it would take to recover, Bhargava said this is hard to estimate now, but the government is doing all it can to ensure people don’t face hardships. When contacted by TNIE, an entrepreneur on the condition of anonymity said the government’s decision to relax the lockdown comes as a big relief. “The entire industry cannot re-start at a time. It has to start gradually and giving early relaxations to some sections is a good start. It gives enough breathing space and by the time the lockdown is fully lifted, industrial units will be fit to operate in a full-fledged manner,” he opined.

G Sambasiva Rao, former president of AP Chambers, said it was a good decision and industrial production can resume. However, he stressed the need for manpower in the transport sector, as most drivers are reluctant to work. If production starts and there is no transport of the finished products, it could create new problems,” he pointed out.

Expressing happiness over being able to restart construction activity, though in a limited manner, CREDAI Vizag president B Srinivas Rao said something is better than nothing, and opined that the move would benefit both workers and builders. Contract Workers Association honorary president Krishna said allowing industries to function could take care of migrant workers’ problems to a large extent.

Essential industries permitted

All types of rice and oil mills, dal mills, roller floor mills

Dairy products

Food products like vermicelli, biscuits, fruit juice/pulp, sugar

Bulk drugs

IV sets and other medical equipment such as suction machines and pipes for oxygen supply, PPE gear, surgical equipment, gauze and bandage cloth

Pharmaceutical formulations and R&D

Cold storage, warehousing, logistics

Agro-based industries like chili, turmeric, salt, spices

Bakery and confectioneries

E-commerce companies; vehicles they use can ply with permission

Transportation-related to essential services

AMTZ manufacturing COVID-19 kits, ventilators, other medical devices

Other industries permitted under lockdown

Industries operating in rural areas, i.e., outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities.

Manufacturing and other Industrial establishments with access control in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Oriented Units (EoUs), industrial estates, and industrial townships

Manufacturing of IT hardware. 2.8. coal production, mines and mineral production, their transportation, the supply of explosives and activities incidental to mining operations

Construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects, including MSMEs, in rural areas

IT and IT-enabled services, with up to 50% strength

Some of SOPs for social distancing at workplace

Entire premises to be disinfected

For workers coming from outside, transportation to be arranged without any dependency on public transport system. These vehicles should work with only 30-40% passenger capacity

Mandatory thermal scanning of everyone entering and exiting

Medical insurance for the workers to be mandatory

Provision for hand wash and sanitiser, preferably with a touch-free mechanism

Workplaces to have a gap of one hour between shifts and will stagger lunch breaks to ensure social distancing

Gatherings of 10 or more people to be discouraged

Spitting to be strictly prohibited

Ban on non-essential visitors