Pulivendula farmer ends life

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Unable to sell his produce during lockdown, a farmer committed suicide by consuming pesticide in his field at Pulivendula on Saturday. The police said Boggula Foulureddy (59) cultivated sweet lime in nine acres. He borrowed `8 lakh to raise the crop and dig borewells. The farmer got good yield and hoped that he could repay the debts. However, he did not find buyers due to the lockdown. Unable to bear the pressure exerted by money lenders, he ended his life on Saturday night.