To this Andhra Pradesh farmer, horse is a better companion   

KADAPA: Lack of transportation during lockdown is no hindrance to B Krishna Chowdary as he rides on his horse to his five-acre banana field in Goddumarri village of Yellanooru mandal. Krishna, who hails from Bakkannagaripalle in Vempalle mandal, bought his horse for Rs 10,000 in Hindupur a-year-and-a-half ago.

Despite no mode of transport available, he visits his farmland, which is a few hours away from his village, on the horse once in three days and always carries a crowbar, a pickaxe and other agriculture tools he needs to protect his crop.

“I start early in the morning and reach my field in a few hours. After staying in a thatched house for a day or two, I return to my native on my favourite mode of transport, the horse,” he observed. His family and friends have time and again insisted that he buy a two-wheeler as it is more commuter-friendly. “I tell them every time that I don’t like to ride a bike. I take care of my horse like it is a family member.” This is praised by his friends and villagers as he still chooses a horse over a motorcycle for daily commute.