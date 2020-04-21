STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

12 janata bazars to come up in Prakasam district

The district authorities have declared 16 mandals as red zones and three mandals as orange zones.

Published: 21st April 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District authorities have decided to start janata bazars to help farmers market their produce during lockdown period. District collector P Bhaskar on Monday announced that janata bazars will be set up at 12 agriculture market yards in the district by providing minimum support price.

“Janta bazars will be set up with the help of agriculture, horticulture and marketing departments. Janata bazars will provide relief to both farmers and consumers. All self-help women groups will also work in processing and packing of vegetables and fruits and suitable wages will be provided for the same,” the collector said.Bhaskar said eight to nine varieties of vegetables, which are cultivated in the district, will be packed in one bag. Each bag will be sold for a reasonable price (`100 per bag).

“Similarly, fruits will be sold in a package comprising two to three varieties. From Tuesday onwards, fruits and vegetables will be sold in Ongole, Giddalur and Yerragondapalem agriculture market yards,” he stated.
The district authorities have declared 16 mandals as red zones and three mandals as orange zones.
The remaining 37 mandals were placed in green zone category.

Spandana programme
Prakasam collector conducted Covid-19 Special Spandana programme through telephone on Monday

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
janata bazars Andhra Pradesh coronavirus COVID 19 lockdown
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp