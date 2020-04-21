12 janata bazars to come up in Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District authorities have decided to start janata bazars to help farmers market their produce during lockdown period. District collector P Bhaskar on Monday announced that janata bazars will be set up at 12 agriculture market yards in the district by providing minimum support price.

“Janta bazars will be set up with the help of agriculture, horticulture and marketing departments. Janata bazars will provide relief to both farmers and consumers. All self-help women groups will also work in processing and packing of vegetables and fruits and suitable wages will be provided for the same,” the collector said.Bhaskar said eight to nine varieties of vegetables, which are cultivated in the district, will be packed in one bag. Each bag will be sold for a reasonable price (`100 per bag).

“Similarly, fruits will be sold in a package comprising two to three varieties. From Tuesday onwards, fruits and vegetables will be sold in Ongole, Giddalur and Yerragondapalem agriculture market yards,” he stated.

The district authorities have declared 16 mandals as red zones and three mandals as orange zones.

The remaining 37 mandals were placed in green zone category.

Spandana programme

Prakasam collector conducted Covid-19 Special Spandana programme through telephone on Monday