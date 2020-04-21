STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SEC ordinance hearing from April 28

Appearing for the State government, Advocate General Sriram sought one week to file final counter affidavit but the bench rejected his request.

Published: 21st April 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the State government to file counter-affidavits by April 24 in response to a batch of petitions filed against the ordinance amending the AP Panchayat Raj Act which effectively changed the eligibility, and tenure of the State Election Commissioner. It deferred hearing on the matter to April 28.

The court also directed the newly-appointed SEC Justice V Kanagaraj to file a counter affidavit by April 24. The petitioners were told to file their replies by April  27.A division bench comprising Chief Justice GK Maheswari and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy, who conducted the hearing via video conference, said final hearing would begin on April  28.

Appearing for the State government, Advocate General Sriram sought one week to file final counter affidavit but the bench rejected his request. The SEC’s advocate SS Prasad also sought three weeks to file the counter affidavit as he was yet to receive copies of the petitions. The bench rejected his request too and directed the court registry and the petitioners to give copies of the petitions to the SEC.  Advocate DV Sitarama Murthy, appearing for former SEC Ramesh Kumar, objected to the government’s plea for more time and pointed out that both sides have already submitted affidavits.

Hearing on plea over pensions deferred
The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday postponed hearing on a petition filed against the State government’s decision to pay only 50 per cent pension to retired employees in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing lockdown. It directed the government to file a counter affidavit detailing its powers on the issue of pensions by April 23 and deferred hearing to April 27. The government had issued orders for payment of only half the pension to retired employees on March 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Election commissioner
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp