MLA’s rally sparks rumours of community transmission

During the rally, the MLA reportedly distributed 50 tonnes of rice and essential commodities to the people of the constituency.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A rally taken out by Srikalahasti YSRC MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy is now in news after reports emerged that some government officials who participated in the rally contracted the virus. Srikalahasti was declared a red zone after 34 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the past few days. On April 11, Madhusudhan Reddy took out the rally with nearly 30 tractors carrying huge flexis of those who liberally donated to PM and CM relief funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Flexis of Ratan Tata, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Bharathi and others were also put up.

After around 11 government employees, including two sub-inspectors, revenue staff and some ward secretariat staff contracted the virus in the past few days, reports emerged that they contracted the virus while performing bandobust and other duties during the rally.

Responding to the reports, Madusudhan Reddy said they had only distributed essentials to around 11,000 beneficiaries in the town. “None of the infected officers were deputed at the programme held on that day,’’ he claimed and added that they had even maintained social distancing while distributing essentials to the poor. Speaking to reporters through virtual press meet on Tuesday, Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu also raised the issue and described the MLA’s act as irresponsible.  “Had the CM restrained his MLA, the Srikalahasti incident would not have led to 13 government staff contracting the virus,’’ he alleged.

50 tonnes of essentials distributed
50 tonnes of essentials distributed

