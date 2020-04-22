Tobacco auction deferred in Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Tobacco auction has been delayed further after authorities announced red, orange and green zones in Prakasam district to contain the spread of coronavirus. Previously, the authorities scheduled tobacco auction to begin from April 20. The current situation will affect around 40,000 tobacco farmers in the district.

After recent discussions with tobacco board and tobacco buyers, district authorities had decided to start three auction centres at Ongole-2, Tangutur and Tangutur-2 out of total 12 auction centres in the district from April 20. The authorities postponed the auction as the Ongole-2 auction centre falls in red zone and even Tangutur-1 auction centre comes under red zone limits.

As per the lockdown restrictions, these two auction centres were not allowed to go for auction as per schedule. Out of the total 12 auction centres, six fall under red zones, including Ongole-1 and 2 centers, Kandukur-1 and 2, Kanigiri and Podili auction centres. Meanwhile, tobacco farmers have requested the governments to provide financial assistance to them. Tobacco board has suggested the district authorities to allow them to change the locations of auction centres.