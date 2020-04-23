STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AMTZ comes up with infrared thermometer

During a review meeting of the Industries department, chaired by the Chief Minister at his camp office on Wednesday,

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches made-in-AP infrared non-contact thermometer and protective face mask in Tadepalli on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched infrared non-contact forehead thermometer and proactive face masks manufactured by Green Ocean Research Labs at Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone, Vizag.

During a review meeting of the Industries department, chaired by the Chief Minister at his camp office on Wednesday, company directors A Sruthi and A Sai Ram explained the functioning of the equipment. The equipment is being manufactured in India for the first time.

The company is producing 1,000 units of infrared non-contact forehead thermometer each day, which is sufficient for the State for now, and the production capacity would be scaled up so that the equipment can be exported to other States, Directors briefed the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, in a relief to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the State, which are affected due to the lockdown, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure the functioning of MSMEs under the green clusters with proper preventive measures and following the Central government guidelines. He sought the details on the MSME situation in the State and asked the officials to prepare a comprehensive strategy for the restoration of MSMEs by adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures. Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and other officials were present.

