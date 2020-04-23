Jasti Krishna Kishore goes back to I-T dept

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IRS officer and former CEO of the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board Jasti Krishna Kishore has been promoted to the grade of Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (PCIT) and posted in the office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax in New Delhi as OSD.

The Department of Revenue issued an order Wednesday announcing Kishore’s promotion. He was in fact promoted on December 12 last year itself and reported for duty on February 25 this year. The IRS officer was in the eye of a storm after the YSRC came to power.

He was suspended for alleged misappropriation of funds during his stint as CEO of the APEDB. Kishore was deputed to AP in 2015 on the request of the then TDP government. The YSRC government had also ordered CID and ACB probes against him. However, the Central Administrative Tribunal set aside his suspension and directed the Centre to take him back to his parent organistion — Income Tax department.