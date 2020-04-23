Unable to return home, Srikakulam fisherman dies of cardiac arrest in Gujarat

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Fearing the spread of COVID-19, a 22-year-old fisherman from Srikakulam district died of a cardiac arrest in Veraval, Gujarat on Wednesday. He had been waiting to return to D Matsalesam village to see his newborn daughter for the first time but couldn’t because of the lockdown.

After hearing of a Covid-19 case near the Veraval seaport, he grew anxious and passed away around 2 am. Other fishermen cremated his body in the region and sent a video of the last rites to his relatives. His wife fainted on watching the video. The fisherman, Magupudi Koyiraju, was his family’s sole breadwinner, and supported his wife, newborn daughter, elderly parents and brother. His brother too died at Veraval two years ago after falling ill.

Koyiraju’s uncle Mailapalli Harappadu, who migrated with him to Veraval last August, said they went there for work. Koyiraju had been waiting to go home and see his month-old daughter after April 14, but had to change his plans when the lockdown was extended.

Speaking about performing the last rites, Chintapalli Korlayya, a fisherman from Veraval, said, “We shot a video and sent it to his family on WhatsApp. No officials came to the seaport after hearing about the death of the migrant fisherman. No compensation has been announced by any government.” “Several stranded fishermen are sick due to unhygienic conditions at the seaport,” he added. Speaking about the grieving family, D Matsalesam village head Chintapalli Suryanarayana said Koyiraju’s wife fainted while watching the video of his last rites, and his parents were inconsolable.

Stranded fishermen from AP to get Rs 2,000

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has told officials to help the 6,000 fishermen from AP stuck in Gujarat, and said `2,000 would be given to each of the fishermen. He also requested Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to ensure their safety and give them food