COVID-19 cases cross 900 mark in Andhra Pradesh, Guntur district tops 200

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 900 mark in Andhra Pradesh with 62 fresh positive cases emerging in the past 24 hours.

The tally in Guntur and Krishna districts has crossed the 200 and 100 mark respectively. The state now has 955 COVID-19 cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, 6,306 samples were tested between Thursday 9 am and Friday 9 am.

Kurnool, which had already crossed the 200 mark, recorded 27 cases taking its tally to 261. Krishna (14), Guntur (11), Anantapur (4), Prakasam (3), East Godavari (2) and Nellore (1) accounted for the other cases.

Two deaths -- one in Anantapur and another from Kurnool -- were also reported in the state taking the number of deaths to 29.

District wise break-up:

Anantapur - 46

Chittoor - 73

East Godavari - 34

Guntur - 206

Kadapa - 51

Krishna - 102

Kurnool - 261

Nellore - 68

Prakasam - 53

Visakhapatnam - 22

West Godavari - 39