STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Op Gujarat to sail fishermen back to safety

“The Gujarat Chief Minister has agreed to the proposal of the State government,’’ Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao said on Thursday.

Published: 24th April 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Earlier, the State government sent relief materials and financial assistance to the stranded fishermen and proposed to shift them once the lockdown is lifted.

Earlier, the State government sent relief materials and financial assistance to the stranded fishermen and proposed to shift them once the lockdown is lifted.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The ordeal of the fishermen from north coastal Andhra, majority of them from Srikakulam, stranded in Gujarat, is likely to come to an end soon with the Andhra Pradesh government deciding to bring them back to the State by the sea. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday held talks with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani once again and sought cooperation from the latter for bringing them to Visakhapatnam through sea route.

“The Gujarat Chief Minister has agreed to the proposal of the State government,’’ Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao said on Thursday. About 5,000 fishermen from Srikakulam and other north coastal Andhra have been stranded in Veraval of Gujarat since the lockdown was announced across the country following the outbreak of Covid-19. Earlier, the State government sent relief materials and financial assistance to the stranded fishermen and proposed to shift them once the lockdown is lifted.

With the lockdown extended till May 3 and the fishermen forced to live in boats without proper shelter and food, the government has decided to bring back to the State through sea in special boats.  In Srikakulam, Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishna Das said the government would give Rs 2,000 to each fishermen as immediate relief on their arrival.

“There was a plan to bring them back to Vizag after the lockdown was lifted but noe the government decided to bring them back at the earliest,’’ Krishna Das said adding that the stranded fishermen would be shifted to boats from Veraval probably on Friday and the boats would reach Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Krishna Das directed the district administration to set up quarantine centres with 1,500 beds for the fishermen. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fishermen Andhra Pradesh Gujarat
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp