61 new coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, total tally crosses 1000

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1000 mark on Saturday morning with 61 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1016 and with two more casualties of coronavirus reported in Krishna and Kurnool districts, the toll increased to 31.

According to the media bulletin issued by State Command Control Room (health), for the first time, Srikakulam district registered COVID-19 cases.

A total of three cases were reported.

Now, except for the Vizianagaram district, all districts in the state have coronavirus cases.

Srikakulam was one of the two districts in the state which were considered as green zones and with new cases, the number of green zone districts came down to one.

From 9 am on Friday to 9 am on Saturday a total of 6,928 were tested and 61 results came positive.

Among the 61 new cases, 25 cases were registered in Krishna district, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 127.

With the addition of another 14 cases, the total number of cases in Kurnool reached 275 and it continues to top the chart.

Three new cases were registered in Guntur district, taking the total number of cases in the district to 209.

Anantapur registered five new cases, four new cases each were registered in Kadapa and Nellore, three in East Godavari.

The total number of recovered in the state increased to 171, with 26 more patients discharged from hospitals after recovery.

The highest number of recoveries in the last 24 hours were registered in Prakasam (11), followed by East Godavari (4), Krishna (4), Kurnool (3), Anantapur (2) and Nellore (2).

DATA:

61 - fresh cases

1016 - total cases

814 - active cases

171- discharged

31 - deaths.

District wise break up: