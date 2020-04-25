STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

61 new coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, total tally crosses 1000

The total number of recovered in the state increased to 171, with 26 more patients discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Published: 25th April 2020 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

covid-19 testing

Medical staff conducting COVID-19 rapid test in Vijayawada. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1000 mark on Saturday morning with 61 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1016 and with two more casualties of coronavirus reported in Krishna and Kurnool districts, the toll increased to 31.

According to the media bulletin issued by State Command Control Room (health), for the first time, Srikakulam district registered COVID-19 cases.

A total of three cases were reported.

Now, except for the Vizianagaram district, all districts in the state have coronavirus cases.

Srikakulam was one of the two districts in the state which were considered as green zones and with new cases, the number of green zone districts came down to one. 

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

From 9 am on Friday to 9 am on Saturday a total of 6,928 were tested and 61 results came positive.

Among the 61 new cases, 25 cases were registered in Krishna district, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 127. 

With the addition of another 14 cases, the total number of cases in Kurnool reached 275 and it continues to top the chart.

Three new cases were registered in Guntur district, taking the total number of cases in the district to 209. 

Anantapur registered five new cases, four new cases each were registered in Kadapa and Nellore, three in East Godavari. 

The total number of recovered in the state increased to 171, with 26 more patients discharged from hospitals after recovery.

The highest number of recoveries in the last 24 hours were registered in Prakasam (11), followed by East Godavari (4), Krishna (4), Kurnool (3), Anantapur (2) and Nellore (2). 

DATA: 

  • 61 - fresh cases
  • 1016 - total cases
  • 814 - active cases
  • 171- discharged
  • 31 - deaths.

District wise break up:

  • Anantapur - 51
  • Chittoor - 73
  • East Godavari - 37
  • Guntur - 209
  • Kadapa - 55
  • Krishna - 127
  • Kurnool - 275
  • Nellore - 72
  • Prakasam - 53
  • Visakhapatnam - 22
  • West Godavari - 39
  • Srikakulam - 3
  • Vizianagaram - 0
Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus COVID 19 Kurnool Vijayawada Guntur testing
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp