STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradha touches 1097 with 81 new cases reported

Krishna district alone accounted for the majority of the cases reported in the last 24 hours. With 52 new cases registered the total count of coronavirus cases in the district went up to 177.  

Published: 26th April 2020 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Medical staff conducting COVID-19 rapid tests in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Medical staff conducting COVID-19 rapid tests in Vijayawada. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 81 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning taking the state tally of COVID19 cases to 1097.  As many as 6,768 samples were tested between 9 am on Saturday and 9 am on Sunday. 

Krishna district alone accounted for the majority of the cases reported in the last 24 hours. With 52 new cases registered the total count of coronavirus cases in the district went up to 177.  West Godavari district accounted for 12 new cases taking the tally in the district to 51.

Kurnool district reported four new cases, Guntur, Prakasam, and Kadapa reported three new cases, while Anantapur and East Godavari districts reported two cases each.  There were no casualties reported in the last 24 hours and the number of recoveries stood at 231. 

In the last 24 hours, a total of 60 people who recovered from COVID19 were discharged across the state. Kurnool district had 24 recoveries, followed by Nellore -15, Prakasam 11, Guntur 6, Chittoor, West Godavari, and Anantapur one each.

Fresh Cases 81
Total Cases 1097
Active Cases 835
Discharged 231
Death 31


District wise break up:

Anantapur 53
Chittoor 73
East Godavari 39
Guntur 214
Kadapa 58
Krishna 177
Kurnool 279
Nellore 72
Prakasam 56
Visakhapatnam 22
West Godavari 51
Srikakulam 3
Vizianagaram 0

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp