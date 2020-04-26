COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradha touches 1097 with 81 new cases reported

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 81 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning taking the state tally of COVID19 cases to 1097. As many as 6,768 samples were tested between 9 am on Saturday and 9 am on Sunday.

Krishna district alone accounted for the majority of the cases reported in the last 24 hours. With 52 new cases registered the total count of coronavirus cases in the district went up to 177. West Godavari district accounted for 12 new cases taking the tally in the district to 51.

Kurnool district reported four new cases, Guntur, Prakasam, and Kadapa reported three new cases, while Anantapur and East Godavari districts reported two cases each. There were no casualties reported in the last 24 hours and the number of recoveries stood at 231.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 60 people who recovered from COVID19 were discharged across the state. Kurnool district had 24 recoveries, followed by Nellore -15, Prakasam 11, Guntur 6, Chittoor, West Godavari, and Anantapur one each.

Fresh Cases 81 Total Cases 1097 Active Cases 835 Discharged 231 Death 31



District wise break up: