STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

With 80 fresh cases in last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus tally reaches 1,177

Vizianagaram is the only district in the state which is yet to have any COVID-19 patients.

Published: 27th April 2020 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Krishna district collector MD Imtiyaz and Dwaraka police commissioner Tirumlarao at Krishnalanka as the part of an awareness campaign. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of coronavirus cases shot up to 1,177 in Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning with another 80 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

As many as 6,517 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With 33 new cases reported, the total number of cases in Krishna district rose up to 210. While Guntur district registered another 23 new cases taking the tally to 237, Kurnool reported 13 cases and now has a total of 292 COVID-19 positive cases.
Nellore district registered seven new cases and West Godavari three, taking the total to 79 and 54 respectively. Srikakulam had one fresh case - its fourth altogether. Vizianagaram is the only district in the state which is yet to have any COVID-19 patients.
 
Meanwhile, four people who recovered from COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. Three people were discharged in Chittoor and one in West Godavari districts. The total number of discharged now stands at 235. With a total of 31 casualties, the active cases in the state now stand at 911.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus update Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp