With 80 fresh cases in last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus tally reaches 1,177

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of coronavirus cases shot up to 1,177 in Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning with another 80 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

As many as 6,517 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With 33 new cases reported, the total number of cases in Krishna district rose up to 210. While Guntur district registered another 23 new cases taking the tally to 237, Kurnool reported 13 cases and now has a total of 292 COVID-19 positive cases.

Nellore district registered seven new cases and West Godavari three, taking the total to 79 and 54 respectively. Srikakulam had one fresh case - its fourth altogether. Vizianagaram is the only district in the state which is yet to have any COVID-19 patients.



Meanwhile, four people who recovered from COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. Three people were discharged in Chittoor and one in West Godavari districts. The total number of discharged now stands at 235. With a total of 31 casualties, the active cases in the state now stand at 911.

