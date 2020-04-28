STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tomato pulp units, cashew industries start operation in Chittoor with 30% workforce

The pulp and cashew units are providing face masks and sanitisers to workers.

Published: 28th April 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Around 10 tomato pulp and four cashew industries in the district resumed operations on Monday. With the initiative of Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta, the tomato pulp industries started production with 30 per cent workforce. Each pulp unit has a crushing capacity of 150 tonnes per day. The 10 pulp units will crush 1,500 tonnes of tomatoes a day, which will give a big relief to farmers.

Normally, tomato farmers export their produce to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and also other parts of the State. With the enforcement of lockdown, truckers are not coming forward to transport their produce to markets. Farmers are forced to sell their produce to local traders at low prices.

Observing the pathetic situation of tomato farmers, the Collector along with Marketing department officials held a review meeting with management of pulp industries to run their units with 30 per cent workforce.

Meanwhile, four cashew industries in the district have also started functioning with a limited number of workers. A cashew industry near Chittoor town is running with 100 workers though it has permission to employ 300 workers.

The pulp and cashew units are providing face masks and sanitisers to workers. Murugesh, a farmer from V Kota mandal, said that it is better to shift the produce to tomato pulp industry during the lockdown period. “We have no transportation facility to export our produce and delay in transportation will affect the quality and price,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
tomato pulp units coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown AP industries
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp