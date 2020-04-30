Lockdown: Migrants stuck in different parts of Andhra return to native districts after 35-day ordeal

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Migrant workers from Kurnool, who got stranded at various places in Guntur district, have finally reached their native villages after a 35-day ordeal. Workers from Pathikonda, Alur, Yemmiganur, Adoni and Mantralayam Assembly constituencies migrated to Guntur in February to work in chilli fields.

Following the nationwide lockdown, the workers were stranded at various places in Guntur and shifted to relief centres.

Some of them made vain attempts to return to their native places but were not allowed to cross inter-district borders in view of the containment measures.

Incidentally, Kurnool and Guntur districts crossed 300 and 200 mark respectively in the number of Covid-19 positive cases.

With the relaxation of lockdown, the stranded workers were shifted to their native places in about 70 buses on Wednesday from Guntur. Soon after the arrival of workers at their native places, they were shifted to quarantine centres. Medical tests were also conducted on them.

G Krishna Murthy, a native of Bondimadugula village in Tuggali mandal, said they suffered a lot during the lockdown period as their contractor left them in the lurch without providing basic facilities. “Now, we are back to our village. We can stay in quarantine centre without any problem as it is nearer to our village,” he said.