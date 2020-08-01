STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
85 Excise officials in Andhra Pradesh contract COVID-19

While 10 of them have rejoined duty after recovering, some others are still undergoing treatment in Covid hospitals across the State.

A mobile COVID-19 testing vehicle 'I-Mask' administering tests for suspected infectees in Hyderabad on Thursday

Representational image (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least 85 Excise officials have tested positive for COVID-19 till July 30. While 10 of them have rejoined duty after recovering, some others are still undergoing treatment in Covid hospitals across the State.

They reportedly contracted the virus while on duty and during enforcement drives conducted by the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), a new wing formed to curb the smuggling of sand and liquor in the State.

According to the data obtained from the SEB, more than 50 per cent of the infected officials are from Guntur, Kurnool, Anantapur and Vizianagaram districts. However, no case was reported from the offices in Prakasam and Kadapa.

"Excise officials are also frontline warriors and expose themselves to coronavirus during enforcement drives. Despite taking all safety measures, our staff are facing problems due to the very nature of the work," said the SEB Commissioner.

