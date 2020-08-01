CM to lay foundation to develop Visakhapatnam shortly: Andhra Pradesh minister Botcha Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan for giving assent to two crucial Bills, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana revealed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would soon lay the foundation for the development of Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the State.

Without going into any specific details, the minister assured the farmers of Amaravati that the State government would fulfill all the promises made to them by the previous TDP government. Botcha added that the region, along with Rayalaseema, will be developed on par with City of Destiny (Vizag).

"The Chief Minister will soon lay the foundation for the development works in Vizag. The farmers of Amaravati need not worry as we have prepared plans for the development of the region, and to honour all the promises made by the previous TDP government such as developed plots among others to make it a Legislative Capital. We will announce them shortly. Amaravati is a part of Andhra Pradesh and the government has the responsibility to develop it," the minister said, while addressing a press conference in Vizianagaram on Friday.

While some YSRC ministers claimed that the capital relocation, which is one step closer to becoming a reality pending court cases, would happen in a phased manner, Botcha said, "I am not aware of it. But, how can it happen in a phased manner? The three capitals will come into force at once."

To a query on the requirement of land for the development of the executive capital in Vizag, Botcha said, "We don’t need to acquire much land since the city already has the infrastructure. Wherever we need, we will go with the available government lands, and if necessary, then we will procure other lands. As the Chief Minister has already said, we don’t need to spend heavily to develop the city. If we do some value addition, it will grow organically," he noted.

The minister further added that all the three regions of the State will be developed. "The Vijayawada-Guntur region will be developed to compete with Visakhapatnam. Similarly, the backward districts of Rayalaseema will also see progress," Botcha added.