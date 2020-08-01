STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM to lay stone for executive buildings in Visakhaptnam in second week of August, say sources

Since January, a host of officials have made a beeline to the city to scout for buildings for various head offices.

Published: 01st August 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Rama Krishna Beach Road in Visakhapatnam

An aerial view of Rama Krishna Beach Road in Visakhapatnam. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Speculation is rife over where government offices, including the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and Secretariat, will be located in Vizag.

Sources said that in the second week of August, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy may lay the foundation stone for the executive buildings at Kapuluppada, where there was a 300-acre Greyhounds facility.

Since January, a host of officials have made a beeline to the city to scout for buildings for various head offices. Officials then reportedly inspected the IT Hill for a suitable location.

The 10-storey Millennium Tower, an iconic building in Cyber Valley on Hill No 3 of Rushikonda, was constructed at a cost of Rs 145 crore, and has a built-up area of two lakh sq ft with a three-floor cellar parking space.

It is likely to house the Secretariat, and Millennium Tower B, for which the government recently released funds to complete, is likely to host the CMO.

Meanwhile, a villa on Beach Road, on the way to Bheemili, has reportedly been identified for the CM’s camp office and residence. Similarly, other buildings were also reportedly identified. Some of these are IT Park for the DGP’s office and Yeleru Guest House for the Irrigation department.

An engineering college near Boyapalem was also reportedly visited by officials to set up some government offices. There are speculations that the strategic concept city will come up on 500 acres of the Bhogapuram International Airport  project and house permanent buildings for the executive capital.

‘Can’t overturn Presidential Proclamation’

Opinion is divided on whether the Decentralisation Act will stand legal scrutiny. Umesh Chandra, a High Court advocate, told The New Indian Express, “The High Court was established in Amaravati following a presidential notification and with the consent of the Supreme Court.

To overturn a Presidential Proclamation is not possible through an Act enacted by the state Legislature. It will have to be ratified by the President.” Government sources say the Act doesn’t overrule anything

‘Act does not violate any regulations’

Sources in the government pointed out that as per the Act, "The government will initiate steps to seek relocation of the High Court to Kurnool in accordance with the procedure prescribed under the AP Reorganisation Act 2014".

As such, it is neither violative of the Reorganisation Act nor the Presidential notification, they clarified. All state judicial institutions will be in Kurnool "as far as practicable". The state may also be divided into several zones for planned development of all regions

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Kapuluppada Visakhaptnam executive buildings Visakhaptnam stone laying Andhra Pradesh capital shift
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp