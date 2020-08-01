COVID-19: Andhra records 9,276 new cases but number of recoveries higher

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh went up to 1,50,209 with another 9,276 new cases reported in the last 24 hours till Saturday 9 a.m. For the first time in recent weeks, the number of people who recovered was higher than the new cases. The total number of samples tested crossed the 2 million mark and now stands at 20,12,573.

As many as 12,750 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 76,614, which is more than the total active cases of 72,188. With another 58 new casualties, the toll in the state now stands at 1,407.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Saturday evening, a total of 60,797 including 24,337 Rapid Antigen samples were tested.

Among the 13 districts, four reported more than 1000 cases with Kurnool reporting the highest -- 1,234 -- in the last 24 hours. Visakhapatnam with 1,155 cases, Anantapur with 1,128 cases and Guntur with 1,001 cases were the other three districts. Vizianagaram district with just 119 cases was the district with the lowest number of cases since Friday morning.

With regard to the total number of cases, East Godavari district with 21,271 continues to lead the chart, followed by Kurnool with 18,081, Anantapur with 15,827, Guntur with 15,669, West Godavari with 12,804, Visakhapatnam with 11,920 and Chittoor with 11,327. The least number of cases -- 4,323 -- so far was reported in Vizianagaram.

Among the 58 deaths in the last 24 hours, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts accounted for eight each, Guntur for seven, Anantapur, Kurnool and Chittoor district for six each, Srikakulam district for four, Krishna and West Godavari districts for three each, Nellore, Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts for two each and Kadapa for one.