COVID-19: Visakhapatnam district tally crosses 11,000 with 983 fresh cases

VISAKHAPATNAM: There is no let-up in COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam district as it surged past 11,000 on Friday. As many as 983 new cases were registered in the district, taking the corona total to 11,177. In the last 10 days, 8,000 cases were reported in the district.

Six more persons died due to coronavirus on Friday, taking the toll to 95. In a statement, Andhra Medical College principal and North Andhra COVID Special Officer PV Sudhakar said that there are 7,458 active cases in the district on Friday as against 6,825 cases on Thursday.

As many as 3,538 people were discharged from hospitals after their recovery. The total number of containment clusters in the district increased to 393 with the addition of 31 new ones. Of the total, 181 are very active clusters and 212 active clusters.