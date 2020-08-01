STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Blackday: Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu challenges CM to seek fresh mandate on capital

Naidu asserted that the TDP as a responsible political party will continue stating agitations and legal battle against the three capitals move.

Published: 01st August 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hours after Governor Biswabushan Harichandan gave assent to the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the APCRDA Repeal Bill, TDP supremo and Leader of  the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu termed it a "historic blunder" and "a blackday for Andhra Pradesh".

"Who will do justice to the people of Andhra Pradesh if the Constitutional head of the State takes such an unlawful decision in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014?" Naidu asked.

Asserting that the TDP as a responsible political party will continue stating agitations and legal battle against the three capitals, he called upon the people to come forward to safeguard the interests of the State.

Recalling that Jagan Mohan Reddy as the leader of opposition had spoken in favour of Amaravati as only Capital City for AP on the floor of the Assembly, Naidu said the YRS Congress chief took a U-turn after coming to power.

Naidu challenged the Chief Minister to seek a fresh mandate as a final referendum on the proposed trifurcation of the Capital. “I will keep quiet if the people give their support to the stand taken up by the government,” he said, addressing a virtual press conference. At one point of time, Naidu turned emotional saying that “the government is killing Amaravati”.

Accusing the YSRC government of making false allegations with the malafide intention to kill Amaravati, he said such “unlawful activities” never happened in the history of any State. Even the Chief Minister’s father YS Rajasekhara Reddy had  continued all the developmental projects launched by the TDP regime in Hyderabad, which eventually led to spectacular development there, he said.

He felt that the State would become another Bihar in terms of underdevelopment and poverty if the YSRC’s designs were allowed to come true. "Jagan has taken a Muhammade Bin Tughluq decision to crush the dreams and aspirations of not only 29,000 farmers of Amaravati, but also the five crore people of the State. Moreover, the breach of trust by the YSRC will severely harm the lives of future generations of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

He announced that the TDP would join the agitation proposed by the Amaravati JAC across the State. He welcomed the support from all sections for Amaravati. Naidu appealed to the people to "open their eyes" and realise that the time has come to intensify the agitation against the vicious and atrocious shifting of the capital.

"The people should not think as if this is the problem of the TDP or one individual. In the larger interests of the State and future generations, everybody should join hands and fight for justice. This is no time to play politics," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TDP N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra pradesh opposition Andhra Pradesh capital AP three capitals Amaravati
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp