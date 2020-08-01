Over 10,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh for third consecutive day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State recorded over 10,000 COVI-19 cases for the third consecutive day. With 10,376 cases reported in the last 24 hours ending at Friday 9 am, the State’s corona count increased to 1,40,933.

The COVID toll increased to 1,349 as 68 more fell victim to the virus. With 3,822 more patients discharged from hospitals, the total number of recovered in the State stood at 63,864, while the number of active cases is 75,720. A total of 61,699 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Friday evening, out of the total 61,699 tests, Rapid Antigen tests accounted for 35,024. Among the 13 districts, three districts reported more than 1,000 cases. Anantapur with 1,387 cases led the table followed by East Godavari with 1,215 cases and Kurnool with 1,124 cases.

East Godavari crossed the 20,000-mark and the total corona count stood at 20,395, the highest in the State. Kurnool with 16,847 cases stood second, followed by Anantapur with 14,699 cases and Guntur with 14,668 cases. West Godavari with 12,310 cases, Visakhapatnam with 10,764 cases and Chittoor with 10,378 cases are the districts having more than 10,000 count. The least number of cases -- 4,204 -- so far was reported in Vizianagaram.

Among the 68 deaths in the last 24 hours, 13 were reported in Guntur, nine in Anantapur, eight in Kurnool, seven each in Chittoor and East Godavari, six in Prakasam, five in Visakhapatnam, four each in Nellore and Srikakulam, two in West Godavari and one each in Krishna, Kadapa and Vizianagaram districts, the bulletin added.