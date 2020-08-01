Visakhapatnam child trafficking: Police seek custody of accused

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The police probing the child trafficking case against Universal Srushti Fertility and Research Centre, filed a petition in the court seeking custody of the accused, including hospital MD P Namrata, who are in judicial custody. She is undergoing treatment in King George Hospital now.

Meanwhile, the police teams with the help of revenue and police officials, are analysing the records and hard disks seized from the hospital during the raids. The police are investigating into 56 deliveries that were recorded in the hospital to find out whether there are any other illegal child trafficking.

According to sources, the surrogacy fraud committed by the hospital management came to light in Hyderabad, when a couple complained to Gopalapuram police that they were cheated by it. The couple said they visited the fertility centre in Secunderabad on November 11, 2019 with regard to surrogacy.

They stated that they paid Rs 10 lakh to the hospital MD and they are scheduled to give the baby in October. Meanwhile, as cases against the hospital were reported, they lodged a complaint with the police against the management.