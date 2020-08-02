Andhra Pradesh government constitutes AMRDA to replace APCRDA

By Express News Service

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has constituted Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) to replace the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA). An order regarding the same was issued late night on Saturday.

As per the gazette notification, the areas within the jurisdiction of AP Capital Region under the Principal Act (AP CRDA Act 2014-Act 11 of 2014), shall be deemed to be the area of the Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority, which shall be notified by the Government on cessation of APCRDA.

AMRDA will have Secretary Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department as deputy chairperson, Metropolitan Commissioner AMRDA will be member convener, Principal Secretary (finance), collectors of Krishna and Guntur districts, director of the town and country planning, deputy transport commissioner of Guntur district, superintendent engineers (R&B) of Guntur and Krishna districts, superintendent engineer (AP TRANSCO) of Vijayawada, superintendent engineer (APCPDCL) of Vijayawada will be members.

Regarding the appointment of Chairperson, member from the Environment department and experts of national or international repute who possess knowledge in urban governance, urban planning, conservation, environment and transportation as members, orders will be issued separately.

A separate order was issued appointing Dr. P. Lakshmi Narasimham as Metropolitan Commissioner of AMRDA. He was APCRDA commissioner, before it was scrapped by an Act of Assembly.