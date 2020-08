By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Southwest Monsoon has been normal over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and vigorous over Rayalaseema. Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts on Saturday, according to an IMD report.

According to an IMD forecast, light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are likely to occur at a few places across the State. A warning was issued for thunderstorms along with lightning and heavy rainfall at isolated places across the State on Sunday.