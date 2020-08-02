Women safety: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch e-Rakshabandhan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be launching e-Rakshabandhan, a month-long awareness programme on the safety of women and children in cyberspace, on Monday.

With the collaboration of Cyber Peace Foundation, the programme will be conducted jointly by the State police and CID to bring awareness among the public, especially women, youth and children through webinars and AP CID's official YouTube channel.

The participants will be explained different types of cybercrimes, and tackling techniques and alarm raising methods. "To mark Raksha Bandhan, we will hold the awareness programme. Cybercrime experts from various parts of the country will speak on cybercrimes," said Addl DGP (CID) PV Sunil Kumar said in a release. He requested the public and students to watch the events live on AP CID’s YouTube channel.