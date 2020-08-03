STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP leaders lambast govt on three capital move

In a statement, Kala Venkata Rao said Jagan is not a person who is firm on his resolve, as is evident from his changing stance on the capital city.

Describing Jagan as Pulivendula Pulakesi, the TDP leader said regression is the way of functioning of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s and not progression.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders lambasted the State government for its three  capital move and described it as a decision taken with vested interests.

Former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu sarcastically commented will the corrupt rulers develop the three regions. “Does the government think scrapping APCRDA is development,” he questioned.  

In a press release issued on Sunday, Ramakrishnudu said in one year of Jagan’s rule, there has been zero development in the three regions.

“All the Chief Minister did was to destroy the Fintech Valley and Medtech zone in Visakhapatnam. Land encroachments in Vizag and terrorising solar power companies in Rayalaseema are order of the day in the present regime,” he said.

If Jagan was concerned about the state’s development, he would not have tampered with PPAs.

“Has a single investor come to the state in the past 14 months, while under the former TDP government we saw several flocking to the state,” he said.

He accused the government of of  resorting to irregularities in the guise of land acquisition for housing projects.

Meanwhile, TDP State president K Kala Venkata Rao said Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan’s decision against the popular opinion is unfortunate and asserted the legal battle for retaining Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh will continue. 

“Where is the so-called concern for the people? Does ignoring the demand of poor farmers of Amaravati for the past 227 days show the government’s concern for the poor?” he questioned.

“When he was the Leader of Opposition, in the Assembly he supported Amaravati as the capital city, but once he became the Chief Minister, he decided to have three capitals. What will happen to the amount spent on Amaravati? Gobne to the hades? Does he guarantee, the High Court will develop the entire Rayalaseema region?” he wanted to know.

