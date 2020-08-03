STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TERI to conduct energy audit in Andhra Pradesh's East and West Godavari refractory clusters

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To develop a roadmap for making Indian refractory sector energy and resource efficient, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Union Ministry of Power, has picked Andhra Pradesh among other states to initiate a study of energy efficiency potential in refractory clusters, which are among the energy-intensive micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sub-sectors.

The New Delhi-based The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) has been entrusted with the job to conduct the study.

According to state designated agency (SDA), Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission’s (APSECM) statement on Sunday, the detailed study will be taken up in refractory clusters in East Godavari and West Godavari districts.

The BEE informed the Andhra Pradesh government that it would conduct a detailed energy audit in one district each of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in glass industry clusters, and Andhra Pradesh (two districts) and Jharkhand (one district) in refractory clusters.

“The findings will be used to develop a roadmap for making the refractory sector in the country energy efficient and environment-friendly. These apart, energy study is contemplated in the refractory clusters in Asansol , Solanpur in West Bengal and Katni in Madhya Pradesh,” BEE’s director Milind Deore informed the Andhra Pradesh officials on behalf of BEE Director General Abhay Bhakre in a recent webinar held by APSECM.

The TERI, which had conducted a study in fishery units in East and West Godavari districts, has informed that its recent survey on MSMEs, which is a major industry segment in Andhra Pradesh, found huge potential for energy efficiency in all districts.

Energy Secretary S Nagulapalli thanked the BEE and the TERI, and asked for recommendations in the form of suitable business models for wider adoption of the interventions in the MSME sector.  He also spoke on the steps being taken by the government for achieving sustainable energy utilisation.

