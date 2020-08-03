STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two tribals killed as Maoists trigger landmine blast in Vishaka Agency area

Three incidents of exchange of fire between police and Maoists took place in 10 days ahead of the Maoist Martyrs' Week.

Published: 03rd August 2020 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two tribals were killed in a landmine blast triggered by Maoists near Chintalaveedhi in Jamiguda panchayat of Pedabayalu mandal, located in the interior part of the Andhra-Odisha border region of Visakha Agency on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Mohana Rao and Ajay Kumar of Chintalaveedhi, both shepherds. The incident occurred when the two tribals were returning along with cattle.

Superintendent of Police (SP) B Krishna Rao said the landmines were planted targeting the security forces. As per the initial report, more than one landmine might have exploded and could have been a pressure activated landmine also, he added.

As combing operation and surveillance have been enhanced due to the ongoing Martyrs' Week, the left wing extremists are targeting security forces with landmines. 

The SP said Maoists were losing grip in the Agency and the incident showed that they were not taking local tribals into confidence as they believe that people were now either neutral or with the government. He said due to lack of knowledge, the two tribals fell victims. He said combing in Agency area will go on as a regular exercise.

He said that after the police organised outreach programmes in the Agency, tribals were now staying away from Maoists and supporting the government and police. He added that the police would ensure payment of compensation to the victims as per the protocol.

Three incidents of exchange of fire between police and Maoists took place in 10 days ahead of the Maoist Martyrs' Week. The police stepped up vigil and surveillance to check any untoward incidents in Agency areas during the week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
landmine blast Maoists tribals Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp