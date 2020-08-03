With 8,555 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, tally increases to 1,58,764

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 count in Andhra Pradesh increased to 1,58,764 with 8,555 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending at Sunday 9 am.

The number of recovered continues to be more than the active cases in the State. With the discharge of 6,272 more patients, the total number of recovered in the State reached 82,886, while the number of active cases stood at 74,404.

With 67 more deaths, the Covid-19 toll in the State rose to 1,474.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Sunday evening, a total of 52,834 tests, including 19,155 rapid antigen tests, were conducted. A total of 20,65,407 samples have been tested in the State so far.

Among the 13 districts in the State, only Visakhapatnam recorded more than 1,000 cases. The lowest number of 379 cases was reported in Krishna district.

Visakhapatnam with 1,227 cases, Kurnool with 996 cases and East Godavari with 930 cases occupied the top three places.

Chittoor with 781 cases figured in the 700-800 group, Anantapur with 696 cases and Guntur with 639 cases and Vizianagaram with 637 cases in the 600-700 group, West Godavari with 550 cases in the 500-600 group, Srikakulam with 492 cases and Nellore with 448 cases in the 400-500 group and Kadapa with 396 cases and Prakasam with 384 cases and Krishna with 379 cases in the 300-400 group.

In case of total number of cases, East Godavari with 22,201 cases continues to lead the chart, followed by Kurnool with 19,077 cases, Anantapur with 16,523 cases, Guntur with 16,308 cases, West Godavari with 13,354 cases, Visakhapatnam with 13,147 cases and Chittoor with 12,108 cases, which surpassed 10,000. Vizianagaram continues to be at the bottom of the chart with 4,960 cases.

Of the total 67 deaths in the last 24 hours, 11 were reported in Krishna, eight in Guntur, seven each in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam, six each in Kurnool and Nellore, five in Srikakulam, four in Prakasam, three each in Chittoor, Kadapa and Vizianagaram, and two each in Anantapur and West Godavari.