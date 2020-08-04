41 inmates, staff at Andhra Pradesh’s biggest jail Rajamahendravaram Central Prison contract COVID-19

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: As many as 41 inmates and staff of Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, the biggest in the state, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The infectees comprise 22 prison guards, 18 prisoners and a medical officer. One of the infected prisoners, who was taken to a Covid hospital in Rajamahendravaram, escaped from the hospital late on Sunday night.

Rajamahendravaram Central Jail superintendent Srirama Raja Rao said the virus probably spread from a few people who were recently imprisoned.

Two people who were arrested in connection with a ‘lucky dip lottery’ cheating case in Pithapuram and sent to judicial remand were recently found to be infected. Subsequently, a sub inspector of police and a few constables who investigated the case were sent to home quarantine.

Meanwhile, three people accused of gang raping a minor girl in Korukonda Mandal of East Godavari district also tested positive for the virus. Another person who was accused of rape and shifted to the prison from Vijayawada too tested positive.

Official sources said they identified 40 prisoners with symptoms of Covid-19 since June 18 and shifted them to a separate barrack. Of the two medical officers at the prison, one contracted the virus. With only one doctor available, the prison officials asked Collector D Muralidhar Reddy to depute an additional doctor.

Of the 18 infected prisoners, six were released subsequently, and one was shifted to the ART Centre at Kakinada Government Hospital, while the 11 others were sent to GSL Hospital with Armed Reserve (AR) police bandobust.

One of the prisoners escaped from GSL Hospital, following which the prison authorities lodged a complaint with the Rajanagaram police.

Meanwhile, the 22 infected jail guards were sent to home isolation. Sources said at least 10 guards have gone on leave since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the prison. Prison officials reduced the number of shifts from four to two.

Around 1,650 prisoners are lodged in the central jail, which has 200 guards.Prison superintendent Srirama Raja Rao said staff from the medical and health department check the health of all inmates.