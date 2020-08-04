Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 tally rises to 1,66,586 with 7,822 fresh cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded 7,822 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending Monday morning, pushing the count to 1,66,586. A good number of 5,786 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 88,672.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 45,516 samples were tested (including 27,428 VRDL, TrueNat and NACO and 18,088 rapid antigen) in the last 24 hours ending 9 am Monday. East Godavari continues to record the highest number of cases. As many as 1,113 people tested positive in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 23,314. With 19,679 cases, Kurnool stood second in the overall cases in the State.

Visakhapatnam, yet again, recorded more than 1,000 cases and with 1,049 new cases, the cumulative tally now stood at 14,196. Anantapur with 953 cases, Vizianagaram with 677, Kadapa with 576 and Guntur with 573 were among the districts which recorded more than 500 cases.

Meanwhile, 5,786 patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing down the active cases in the State to 76,377. The number of recoveries is more than the active cases. A total of 63 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. Eleven deaths were reported in West Godavari, nine in Visakhapatnam, eight in Prakasam, seven each in Nellore and Srikakulam, four in Vizianagaram, three each in Chittoor, Krishna and Kurnool, two each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur and Kadapa. The death toll in the State now stood at 1,537.