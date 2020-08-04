STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy marks Raksha Bandhan by launching online portal to protect women

Website will have info on methods to evade and lodge complaints against cybercrime.

Published: 04th August 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister M Sucharita ties a rakhi to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in Tadepalli on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that his government prioritises women’s safety and empowerment, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy marked Raksha Bandhan on Monday by launching 4s4u.appolice.gov.in — a web portal to educate women on protecting themselves and lodging complaints against cybercrime.

He said he was happy to launch two programmes to help his sisters across the state. Under one programme, the government will extend financial aid to women beneficiaries for four years through YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara, which will be launched over the next two months. For the next four years, Rs 11,000 crore will be spent per year on these schemes.

“Today, we entered into MoUs with leading companies such as Hindustan Unilever, Proctor and Gamble, and ITC, and had already tied up with Amul to empower women and ensure they get a stable recurring income,” he said.

As for the second programme, Jagan said e-Raksha Bandhan — which includes www.4s4u.appolice.gov.in — was launched. “The ‘4s’ in the 4s4u stand for ‘stay safe, stay smart’. Over the next month, every day, experts will explain issues related to cybercrime. They will explain the advantages and disadvantages of smartphones and various apps, and teach how to identify the good and bad. They will also explain what harassment is and how to deal with it,” he said.

Stating that they have already introduced the Disha Act, cyber mitras, and set up 18 Disha police stations and launched the Disha app, Jagan said all these converge at the cybercrime department, where action will be taken against offenders. “Today, we have taken an important step for women’s safety and against cybercrime. We are confident the Disha Act will soon get the President’s assent, and special courts for handling cases under the Disha Act will be approved by the High Court,” he said.

‘Handling cases under Disha-Act time frame’

The CM said the police are already implementing the time frame under the Disha Act to deal with cases. As many as 167 such cases were dealt with within a week, and several are pending in court, he added.

Jagan further said women were given 50 per cent reservation in posts and a legislation was enacted for this. He added that 43,000 belt shops and 4,300 permit shops were shut to prevent harassment of women.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Raksha Bandhan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp