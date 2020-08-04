Jagan Mohan Reddy marks Raksha Bandhan by launching online portal to protect women

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that his government prioritises women’s safety and empowerment, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy marked Raksha Bandhan on Monday by launching 4s4u.appolice.gov.in — a web portal to educate women on protecting themselves and lodging complaints against cybercrime.

He said he was happy to launch two programmes to help his sisters across the state. Under one programme, the government will extend financial aid to women beneficiaries for four years through YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara, which will be launched over the next two months. For the next four years, Rs 11,000 crore will be spent per year on these schemes.

“Today, we entered into MoUs with leading companies such as Hindustan Unilever, Proctor and Gamble, and ITC, and had already tied up with Amul to empower women and ensure they get a stable recurring income,” he said.

As for the second programme, Jagan said e-Raksha Bandhan — which includes www.4s4u.appolice.gov.in — was launched. “The ‘4s’ in the 4s4u stand for ‘stay safe, stay smart’. Over the next month, every day, experts will explain issues related to cybercrime. They will explain the advantages and disadvantages of smartphones and various apps, and teach how to identify the good and bad. They will also explain what harassment is and how to deal with it,” he said.

Stating that they have already introduced the Disha Act, cyber mitras, and set up 18 Disha police stations and launched the Disha app, Jagan said all these converge at the cybercrime department, where action will be taken against offenders. “Today, we have taken an important step for women’s safety and against cybercrime. We are confident the Disha Act will soon get the President’s assent, and special courts for handling cases under the Disha Act will be approved by the High Court,” he said.

‘Handling cases under Disha-Act time frame’

The CM said the police are already implementing the time frame under the Disha Act to deal with cases. As many as 167 such cases were dealt with within a week, and several are pending in court, he added.

Jagan further said women were given 50 per cent reservation in posts and a legislation was enacted for this. He added that 43,000 belt shops and 4,300 permit shops were shut to prevent harassment of women.