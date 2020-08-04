Revolutionary Telugu writer Vangapandu Prasad Rao dies in Andhra Pradesh at 77

By Express News Service

VIJAYWADA: Revolutionary writer and singer Vangapandu Prasad Rao, passed away at his residence in Parvathipuram of Vizianagaram district in the early hours of Tuesday, following cardiac arrest. He was 77. He is survived by his daughter Vangapandu Usha.

Vangapandu has written hundreds of folk songs that reflect various aspects of oppressed classes of North Andhra and tribals. 'Em Pillo Veldamostava, Em Pillado Veldamostava...', 'Yantrametta nadustumdantee..', 'Jajjenaka janare..', are some of his popular songs.

Born in Pedda Bondapalli of Parvathipuram mandal in 1943, he founded Jana Natya Mandali, a cultural wing of People's War Group in 1972 and was quite popular as Uttarandhra Gaddar. He was awarded Kalaratna award by the State Government in 2017.

"em pillo eldam vastava... em pillado eldam vastava.. "... Vangapandu Prasad Rao, the voice of #Uttarandhra is no more. He passed away on Tuesday morning following cardiac arrest @xpressandhra @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/ohIwZoNnx2 — Guru Srikanth_TNIE (@Guru_TNIE) August 4, 2020

With the folk voice of Uttarandhra going silent, several mourned the passage of a popular ballad singer, who reflected the culture and accent of Uttarandhra in his songs, which he sang with great zeal.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mourned the demise of Vangapandu and said he was saddened to learn the poet is no more. He said that Vangapandu was close to him and has led the North Andhra movement from the forefront with his inspirational songs. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das also condoled the demise of Vangapandu and described him as par excellence in folk lyrics.

TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu mourned the demise of Vangapandu Prasad Rao and said the revolutionary writer and people’s poet has inspired generations with folk songs, reflecting the agony and aspirations of oppressed classes. His demise has left a void in Telugu literary field, he said. Gaddar and other ballad singers also mourned the demise of Vangapandu.