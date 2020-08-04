STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two more from Kadapa succumb after drinking sanitiser in Andhra Pradesh's Kurichedu

In Pendlimarri mandal of Kadapa district on Sunday, three persons consumed sanitiser as they could not get liquor.

Published: 04th August 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

hand sanitiser

Hand sanitiser (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Two more persons from Kadapa district died after allegedly consuming sanitiser. At least 16 have died till now in Prakasam district in the past couple of days due to consumption of sanitiser as it is cheap and easily available.

In Pendlimarri mandal of Kadapa district on Sunday, three persons consumed sanitiser as they could not get liquor. While Chennakesulu (42), a washerman by profession, died while undergoing treatment at RIMs, Kadapa on Sunday evening, P Obulesh (55) and Chenna Reddy alias Bhima Reddy (58), died while undergoing treatment on Monday morning.

ALSO READ | Consuming sanitiser can harm you in more ways than one: Experts

Pendlimarri sub-inspector RV Konda Reddy, who registered a case, said post-mortem on Chenna Reddy and Obulesu have been performed and the blood samples have been sent to a forensic lab in Kurnool.
Meanwhile, Excise Commissioner Srinivasulu who is investigating the deaths, interacting with mediapersons, said that they took two pharmacy shop owners into custody for questioning.

According to sources, those addicted to liquor and other such stupor-inducing drugs are secretly consuming sanitiser to get the kick, risking their lives. Particularly such incidents were reported from Machupalle bus stand, old bus stand and railway station road. Some people are so habituated that if they did not get their daily dose of liquor, they start shivering and to overcome it, they are risking their lives.

Inform Dial 100

Police said they are yet to ascertain the reasons behind the deaths and asked people to inform police on Dial 100 or to the nearest police station about any individual consuming spirit or sanitiser. Such persons will be shifted to de-addiction centres and then to rehabilitation centres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kadapa Andhra Pradesh Kurichedu Kurichedu sanitiser accident
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp