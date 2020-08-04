STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

With COVID-19 leaving space projects in hibernation, ISRO's contract firms resort to lay-offs

Hundreds of contract engineers and technicians who are an integral part of the space agency's workforce are staring at a grim future

Published: 04th August 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Satish Dhawan Space Centre

Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-Shar) in Sriharikota (Photo | PTI)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) going into 'hibernation' owing to the pandemic, all major launch missions have suffered substantial delays, while hundreds of contract engineers and technicians who are an integral part of the space agency's workforce are staring at a grim future.

Over 100 contract employees working with Hyderabad-based Premier Explosives Limited (PEL) that handles operations and maintenance of the Solid Propellant Plant inside Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-Shar) in Sriharikota have been reportedly laid off in the last couple of days. These employees have not been paid salaries since May.

The New Indian Express has accessed some of the communication letters sent to the laid-off employees by the company. PB Sudhir Singh, general manager (Process), PEL, said the Shar Central Level Review Committee recommended a reduction of total manpower considering the present situation and operational requirements.

"Out of our total workforce, very few who have been tested negative for COVID-19 are attending duty at the Solid Propellant Plant by staying in isolation from their family members at a guest house in Sriharikota. The situation has turned so dire wherein both employer and employee cannot fulfill their contractual obligations. Also, without the consent of Shar, your organisation PEL will be unable to provide work. It is with a heavy heart that the management expresses its ability to pay salaries and to continue your employment," Singh said in the letter sent to an engineer, who served the company for over a decade.

Singh also said it was unclear when SDSC-Shar would lift the temporary reduction in manpower and get back to normalcy. "Going by the curtailed operational requirements, it is hard to guess a tentative date of restoring back to the original manpower strength," he said. He did not respond to calls from The New Indian Express for direct comment on the issue.

The Solid Propellant Plant is a crucial piece of infrastructure handling the GSLV Mk-3 project. According to official records, available with The New Indian Express, a total of 552 personnel work at the propellant plant, of which 142 are permanent staff and 410 contract employees. Of the contract staff, 394 are PEL employees.

After the COVID-19 crisis emerged, the total manpower was trimmed to 254 and the number was further reduced to 200 following a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases inside Sriharikota and other ISRO residential colonies nearby. During the process, PEL employees suffered the most with only 106 allotted work out of a total of 394.

When contacted, senior officials of SDSC-Shar told The New Indian Express that it is an unprecedented situation. "We have to work with the reduced manpower till normalcy returns. Out of the 142 permanent staff, 88 are attending duties at the Solid Propellant Plant. Currently, work on the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is going on," said an official.

Meanwhile, sources said the Department of Space is paying contract firms at minimum wage rates (19 days per month) which is as per the guidelines issued by the department for reviewing the existing contract manpower deployment so as to regulate it based on the present launch manifesto and operational requirements.

It's not just contract employees working at the Solid Propellent Plant who have been put to hardship. Several other firms like Quess which deployed close to 300 employees at the Solid Propellant Space Booster Plant (SPROB) and Liquid Propellant Storage and Serving Facilities (LSSF) are contemplating lay-offs. Quess has not paid wages for the last two months.

Employees who spoke to The New Indian Express allege that these contract firms get paid about Rs 60,000 per engineer, but they pay a paltry Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. "Now, under such trying circumstances, they are refusing to pay even that. We want at least a subsistence allowance to feed our families. When questioned, our work managers are saying ISRO did not clear the bills since June. We want ISRO to intervene and bail us out," said an employee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ISRO Sriharikota Solid Propellant Plant
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp