Andhra Pradesh replies to KRMB on Telangana complaint 

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pointing out that the Union Ministry of Water Resources and the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) did not initiate any action against the Telangana government for taking up new projects in the Krishna and Godavari basins without requisite clearances even after repeated requests, the Andhra Pradesh government has written to the ministry, saying it was "prejudicially affected", unable to draw its due share of water, as the neighbouring state continued to execute the projects.

The state government also informed the ministry that the Apex Council, which proposed the water-sharing mechanism in the agenda for its upcoming meeting, does not have the primary authority on the issue and asked that the point be excluded from the agenda.

The government on Tuesday wrote to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry giving its views on the agenda proposed for the second Apex Council meeting, which will be held after August 20.

In the letter, the government said, "Andhra Pradesh has consistently requested KRMB as well as the Ministry of Jal Shakti to stop new projects on the Krishna and Godavari rivers until and unless they are evaluated by the river boards and approved by the Apex Council. But no action has been taken to that effect. While Telangana went ahead with execution of the projects at a sill level of 800 feet of Srisailam reservoir... AP could not get its due share from the allocated water due to rapid evacuation of water by the neighbouring state from Srisailam to Nagarjuna Sagar Project."

For the record, the Union ministry proposed four points for the second apex council meeting: KRMB jurisdiction, submission of detailed project reports (DPRs) of new projects by both the states, interstate water sharing mechanism, and KRMB headquarters relocation.

Normally, the states send agenda points for the meetings, but as the states did not send them the ministry has proposed the points. In this context, the state submitted its views on the same.

Substantiating its points, the Andhra Pradesh government informed the ministry that the Telangana government, in violation of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, had taken up five projects — Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS), Dindi LIS, Bhakta Ramadas LIS, Tummilla LIS and the water grid projects under Mission Bhagiratha — without any proposal approved and recommended by KRMB, and by the Central Water Commission (CWC) for planning and approval of Apex Council, prejudicially affecting the interests of lower riparian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The scope of three more projects — Kalwakurthi LIS, Nettempadu LIS and Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) — has also been enhanced, it said, adding that the change in scope as per schedule-XI of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, would be treated as new projects and hence require KRMB and apex council approval.

It also noted that the Telangana government was not adhering to the operational guidelines pertaining to Srisailam and NSP reservoirs. As the administrative control of Srisailam Left Power House (operated at level of 796 ft) is with the State of Telangana, it is depleting the reservoir for power generation depriving supplies of water to Chennai city drinking water and for the projects of Andhra Pradesh, which can receive water only at 854ft, the State government said.

"The orders of erstwhile Government of Andhra Pradesh with regard to operation of Srisailam reservoir outlets must be enforced by KRMB in order to ensure that the Andhra Pradesh gets its due share," it added.

The Andhra Pradesh government has also complained that the neighbouring state has taken up construction of nine projects, including Kaleshwaram LIS, on Godavari basin, which are detrimental to AP’s interest.

Despite several objections, Telangana is going ahead with the construction of the new projects without any detailed studies regarding impact on the availability of water as per Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) award, the letter noted.

The State government has also asked for exclusion from the agenda the establishment of a mechanism for determination of share of Krishna and Godavari water between both the states. Stating that the apex council will be acting in derogation of provisions of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II, the State government said that as KRMB was in place there was no need for any additional mechanism.

"The Apex Council is only entrusted with the supervision of the functioning of both the Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards. It has no other primary authority or function relating to river water sharing. Therefore, the item may be excluded from the agenda for discussion," the Andhra Pradesh government said.

The State also noted that there was no link between notifying KRMB’s jurisdiction and functions of the Apex Council and said that the union ministry may notify the jurisdiction with regard to major projects in both the states.

"Andhra Pradesh is in favour of notifying the jurisdiction of KRMB," the state reiterated. On the proposed agenda of shifting of KRMB headquarters, it pointed out that the reorganisation act mandated immediate relocation to the new state of AP.

Projects TS has taken up/built sans approval



Krishna Basin

Palamuru Rangareddy LIS, Dindi LIS, Bhakta Ramadas LIS, Tummilla LIS, water grid under mission Bhagiratha, and enhanaced Kalwakurthi LIS, Nettempadu LIS and SLBC projects

Godavari Basin

Kaleshwaram LIS, GLIS phase-III, Tupakulagudem (Kanathanapalli), Sita Rama LIS, water grid project (Telangana drinking water supply project), Rajapet, Chanakha - Korta, Pimprad - Parsoda, and Ramappa Lake to Pakala Lake

Apex Council meet to be held only after August 20

The Apex Council meeting, which was to be on Wednesday, has been postponed to after August 20 as Telangana sought for it to be rescheduled. AP said it is ready for the meeting whenever scheduled