Authorities seek installation of mass thermal scanner at Visakhapatnam airport

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Air Travellers Association (ATA) has sought installation of mass thermal scanner at the international airport in Vizag for quick screening of passengers as number of flights is likely to go up soon.

ATA vice-president O Naresh Kumar told TNIE that a UNICEF funded mass fever screening system was installed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad. The state-of-the art thermal scanner was provided by the Union Health Ministry and Asian Development Bank. Naresh Kumar said such facility at Vizag airport will further enhance efficacy of screening of passengers, both domestic and international.

Meanwhile, revised quarantine norms for domestic and international passengers will come into force from August 8. As per new norms, Covid tests will be conducted on only 10 per cent of passengers on random basis. Only children below 10 years and passengers of above 60 years of age will be screened. Passengers will be sent to 14 days of home quarantine.

District Collector V Vinay Chand issued orders entrusting the responsibility of monitoring the movement of passengers at the airport to Gopalapatnam tahsildar BV Rajani and Gajuwaka tahsildar Lokeswara Rao.