STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maintain status quo on Amaravati for 10 days, Andhra Pradesh High Court tells govt

Interjecting during his arguments, Supreme Court senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the State government, requested the bench to grant 10 days to file a detailed counter affidavit.

Published: 05th August 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to maintain status quo for 10 days on the much-anticipated shifting of government offices from Amaravati.

The directive was issued on a bunch of petitions seeking the declaration of the Gazette notifications on the AP Decentralisation Act and CRDA (Repeal) Act as unconstitutional.

A division bench comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar, Justice Akula Venkata Seshasai, and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy directed the government to file a counter to the petitions by August 14 and deferred hearing till then. It also instructed the high court registry to club the petitions with several others pertaining to the capital issue. Presenting his arguments on behalf of Rythu Parirakshana Samithi and five other petitioners, Supreme Court advocate Shyam Divan recalled that the petitioners along with many farmers had given up their land for the construction of a world class capital city. They did so curbing the natural attachment that farmers have for land, he added.

Interjecting during his arguments, Supreme Court senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the State government, requested the bench to grant 10 days to file a detailed counter affidavit and said arguments could be heard thereafter.

Shyam Divan, however, expressed the apprehension that the government could shift offices in the meantime and Amaravati could turn into a ghost city. He urged the bench to order status quo. Rakesh Dwivedi dismissed his fears, stating that heavens will not fall within 10 days and said there was no need for interim directives.

Nonetheless, the bench sought to know what could be the situation if the offices were shifted and pointed out that if the petitioners win the case, the court would have to order the relocation of offices back to Amaravati.

Agreeing with the observation, Dwivedi, however, argued that there was no need to issue interim orders. “Status quo would mean stay order in a way. Shifting of offices is a policy matter. There is no role for the judiciary in it. It is well within the executive’s jurisdiction,” he pointed out.

The bench, though, was not convinced and made it clear that it will issue interim orders. Appearing for the CRDA, senior advocate Niranjan Reddy clarified that development works would continue in Amaravati and petitioners’ rights would not be compromised in any way. He explained that the government had never denotified the capital and nothing could be lost in 10 days. It isn’t appropriate to issue ex parte interim orders without hearing the government’s arguments, he submitted.

Fear that Amaravati would be ghost city

When the govt sought 10 days to file a counter, SC advocate Shyam Divan expressed apprehension that the govt could shift offices in the meantime and Amaravati would turn into a ghost city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amaravati Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp