Man crushes woman to death under tractor in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police on Tuesday arrested a man for murdering a woman by crushing her to death under his tractor at Sivapuram thanda in Nakarikallu mandal of Guntur district.

The incident took place on Monday and it came to light on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Ramavath Mantri Bai (55).

Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni said that Narasaraopeta DSP M Veera Reddy arrested the accused Srinivasa Reddy based on the complaint filed by Manthriya Naik, husband of Mantri Bai.

The SP said that Manthriya Naik secured a hand loan of `3.8 lakh from Bonamukkala Srinivasa Reddy about two years ago.

When Manthriya Naik expressed his inability to clear the loan and requested hypothecation of 2.75 acre land, Srinivas Reddy said the loan would compensate the land value, so they don’t get anything in return. When the duo obstructed the tractor of Srinivasa Reddy urging him to pay heed to their plea, Srinivasa Reddy rode his tractor over Mantri Bai.

The locals immediately took the woman to the Narasaraopeta government hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.The police seized the tractor and booked a case against the accused. Srinivasa Reddy, who fled the spot, was arrested from his brother’s house in Narasaraopeta.