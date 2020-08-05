STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mangalagiri, Tadepalli to be developed into model towns

The model towns will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,173.66 crore, and a detailed administrative sanction for the same would be accorded shortly.

Published: 05th August 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri.

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has accorded permission to the commissioner and director of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department for payment of consultancy fee for preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) for developing Mangalagiri and Tadepalli as model towns.

The model towns will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,173.66 crore, and a detailed administrative sanction for the same would be accorded shortly.

According to the order (RT 340) issued by MAUD Secretary J Syamala Rao on Tuesday, a consultancy fee of 1.25 per cent of the estimated cost of the project — Rs  1,173.66 crore — will be paid to Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Ltd (APUIAML) for end-to-end project delivery services, which works out to around Rs  14.67 crore.

“The government accords permission for payment of 1.25 per cent of fee on the total project cost of Rs  1,173.66 crores to APUIAML to provide end-to-end project delivery services to the project for development of Tadepalli and Mangalagiri as model towns... The detailed administrative sanction for the project of development of Tadepalli and Mangalgiri as model towns will be issued separately,” the order read.

It may be recalled that the government had proposed to turn both the municipalities into model towns by providing drinking water facilities to all households and effective sewage management system, besides other facilities such as roads, urban health centres and others. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in May this year, had directed the officials concerned to revamp all the schools and also provide housing for the poor in both the municipalities. Furthermore, a multi-storied handloom complex has also been proposed. The development of Mangalagiri temple and mada streets was also proposed as a part of the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mangalagiri Tadepalli
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Tinku
    12th pass jobs new Delhi
    13 hours ago reply
Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp