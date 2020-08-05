Mangalagiri, Tadepalli to be developed into model towns

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has accorded permission to the commissioner and director of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department for payment of consultancy fee for preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) for developing Mangalagiri and Tadepalli as model towns.

The model towns will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,173.66 crore, and a detailed administrative sanction for the same would be accorded shortly.

According to the order (RT 340) issued by MAUD Secretary J Syamala Rao on Tuesday, a consultancy fee of 1.25 per cent of the estimated cost of the project — Rs 1,173.66 crore — will be paid to Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Ltd (APUIAML) for end-to-end project delivery services, which works out to around Rs 14.67 crore.

“The government accords permission for payment of 1.25 per cent of fee on the total project cost of Rs 1,173.66 crores to APUIAML to provide end-to-end project delivery services to the project for development of Tadepalli and Mangalagiri as model towns... The detailed administrative sanction for the project of development of Tadepalli and Mangalgiri as model towns will be issued separately,” the order read.

It may be recalled that the government had proposed to turn both the municipalities into model towns by providing drinking water facilities to all households and effective sewage management system, besides other facilities such as roads, urban health centres and others. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in May this year, had directed the officials concerned to revamp all the schools and also provide housing for the poor in both the municipalities. Furthermore, a multi-storied handloom complex has also been proposed. The development of Mangalagiri temple and mada streets was also proposed as a part of the project.