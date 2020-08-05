One-and-half year old child from Uddanam battling with kidney tumour needs aid for treatment

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A one-and-half-year-old girl has been battling for life with kidney tumour (3rd stage) for the past one year. Her parents Yamana Gopala Krishna and Chittitalli, hailing from Koligam village in Ichchapuram mandal, migrated to Hyderabad about a decade ago.

Their daughter Yamana Noma Sree is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hyderabad. Gopala Krisha is working in a tailoring unit in Hyderabad. Even with his very little income, he has spent Rs 5 lakh for his daughter’s treatment so far. He has been spending thousands of rupees every month for radiation treatment. Responding to the request of the poor parents, the Telangana government gave Rs 5 lakh for her surgery.

The poor parents urged the support of Good Samaritans for the treatment after the surgery. “I sold clothes by visiting Odisha villages on a bicycle. I suffered a loss in the business and was unable to repay the amount to the wholesale traders. With no alternative, I migrated to Hyderabad and joined as a helper in a tailoring shop. About one year ago, my younger daughter was diagnosed with a kidney tumour. She was born at Palavalasa village in Sompeta mandal of Uddanam region,” Gopala Krisha said.

“We have spent lakhs of rupees for the treatment even by taking hand loans. Doctors and other medical professionals said that Rs 15 lakh is needed for her complete treatment. Doctors performed a surgery on her at Rainbow Children’s Hospital at Banjara Hills on Tuesday. The Telangana government bore the charges of the surgery by granting Rs 5 lakh,” he said. He also said that the treatment has to be continued for one more year after the surgery. The parents requested good-minded people to extend support.

People can contact Gopala Krisha at phone number 6303285103.