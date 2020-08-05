Special drive to ensure safety of industries in Andhra Pradesh after series of mishaps

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking note of industrial mishaps in the State, Andhra Pradesh government will launch a special drive under the chairmanship of joint collector to ensure compliance of safety protocols and environmental norms by the industries.

The government issued orders to constitute District Joint Committee on Tuesday.

The government was forced to launch the special drive following a series of industrial mishaps in Vizag ever since the industries resumed operations after lockdown.

All the joint collectors (A&W) should send a monthly report on the progress of the special drive, which must be undertaken and completed within 90 days, the order read.

Apart from joint collector (A&W), members of the committee include Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, Factories, Inspector of Boilers, Boilers department, Regional Officer, APPCB, Deputy Electrical Inspector and District Fire Officer, APSDRFSD. District Industries Centre general manager has been appointed as the member convenor.

The aim is to cover each and every industry, which falls in any of the four categories. Industrial units covered in the special drive include all hazardous chemical industries covered under MSIHC Rules, 1989, industries which store, manufacture or handle hazardous materials/chemicals notified under manufacture, storage and import of Hazardous Chemical Rules, 1989, all industries which store, manufacture or handle explosive substances as defined under the Explosives Act and Petroleum Act and red category industrial units.

Representatives of Factories department, APPCB, Boilers Department, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services, Director of Electrical Safety and Chief Electrical Inspector (Energy Department)) shall conduct joint inspections of each industrial unit covered under the drive.

All actions to be taken by the “occupier” of the industrial unit are completed not later than 30 days from the issuance of the circular and that all actions be taken by the respective district heads of the concerned departments within the stipulated time-frame, the order read.

It is essential that all HoDs get the statement or report prepared by the “occupier” of the industrial unit in respect of safety protocols and environmental norms as per applicable acts, rules and regulations, prior to the inspection.

The HoDs should issue the instructions along with the proforma within three days of the issuance of the GO. Thirty days may be given to the “occupier” of the factories to prepare the statements or reports.

The industrial unit not havin necessary in-house capabilities, may engage any reputed agency specialising in factory safety assessment and environment compliance statement for preparing the above statements or reports.

The “occupier” shall be responsible for the correctness of the statement or report, which shall be duly signed by the “occupier” and factory safety assessment agency or environment compliance agency.

The important issues may be informed to the District Collector and taken up in the DIPC meetings. The issues which need to be taken up at the state level may be informed to the respective HoDs at the State level.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) shall become an integral part of on-site mock drills, off-site mock drills and implement the emergency plan of all hazardous industries. The SDRF should ensure that employees are aware of the steps needed to avoid disasters and Standard Operating Procedure in case of disasters.