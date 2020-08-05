What will be the plan of action of Naidu?

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have informed party leaders that he would reveal his plans on Wednesday evening, when his 48-hour deadline to the State government to dissolve the Assembly ends.

Though he did not reveal ‘What Next’, sources said, Naidu may adopt a wait and watch policy, citing interim orders issued by the high court to maintain status quo at Amaravati.The TDP chief may also give an impression that the ruling party ran away from accepting his challenge on the three capital issue, they added.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior TDP leader said during the virtual meeting attended by more than 200 leaders, including MPs and MLAs and in-charges of all the Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies on Tuesday, Naidu said he would announce his plan of action on Wednesday evening.

Ruling out resignations of party MLAs, he felt that Naidu may convey the message that the YSRC is scared of elections as a referendum on the three capitals. He may also reassert continuation of public agitations for Amaravati and the legal battle against the government’s decision.

The senior leader further explained that the TDP supremo felt the possibility of announcing massive agitations are bleak because of the COVID-19 protocols.

Informing that a meeting of the party leaders and legal experts is scheduled to be addressed by Naidu on Wednesday morning, another TDP leader told TNIE that the former chief minister may discuss his strategy during the meet, before addressing a press conference in the evening.

Stating that protests in any form will put the health of the leaders and party workers at risk given the surge in COVID-19 cases, a party politburo member said that scores of enthusiastic activists recently congregated responding to Naidu’s call, notwithstanding the COVID-19 risk.

In such a backdrop, the TDP leader observed virtual protests are a better option and opined that except taking forward the legal battle, the party is left with no other option.