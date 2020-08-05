STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

What will be the plan of action of Naidu?

In such a backdrop, the TDP leader observed virtual protests are a better option and opined that except taking forward the legal battle, the party is left with no other option.

Published: 05th August 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu (Photo| EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have informed party leaders that he would reveal his plans on Wednesday evening, when his 48-hour deadline to the State government to dissolve the Assembly ends.

Though he did not reveal ‘What Next’, sources said, Naidu may adopt a wait and watch policy, citing interim orders issued by the high court to maintain status quo  at Amaravati.The TDP chief may also give an impression that the ruling party ran away from accepting his challenge on the three capital issue, they added.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior TDP leader said during the virtual meeting attended by more than 200 leaders, including MPs and MLAs and in-charges of all the Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies on Tuesday, Naidu said he would announce his plan of action on Wednesday evening.

Ruling out resignations of party MLAs, he felt that Naidu may convey the message that the YSRC is scared of elections as a referendum on the three capitals.  He may also reassert continuation of public agitations for Amaravati and the legal battle against the government’s decision.

The senior leader further explained that the TDP supremo felt the possibility of announcing massive agitations are bleak because of the COVID-19 protocols.

Informing that a meeting of the party leaders and legal experts is scheduled to be addressed by Naidu on Wednesday morning, another TDP leader told TNIE that the former chief minister may discuss his strategy during the meet, before addressing a press conference in the evening.

Stating that protests in any form will put the health of the leaders and party workers at risk given the surge in COVID-19 cases, a party politburo member said that scores of enthusiastic activists recently congregated responding to Naidu’s call, notwithstanding the COVID-19 risk.

In such a backdrop, the TDP leader observed virtual protests are a better option and opined that except taking forward the legal battle, the party is left with no other option.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp